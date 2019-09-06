3 people hurt, including child, in Lakewood condo complex fire

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least three people were injured, including a mother and her child, in a fast-moving fire in Lakewood, New Jersey.The flames erupted around 1 a.m. Friday at the High Point Condo Complex.Video from the scene shows the fire shooting through the building's roof.A helicopter airlifted at least one victim to the hospital.Five officers suffered smoke inhalation while evacuating residents.Occupants of eight apartments in the garden-style condo complex were left homeless.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------