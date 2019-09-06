LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least three people were injured, including a mother and her child, in a fast-moving fire in Lakewood, New Jersey.
The flames erupted around 1 a.m. Friday at the High Point Condo Complex.
Video from the scene shows the fire shooting through the building's roof.
A helicopter airlifted at least one victim to the hospital.
Five officers suffered smoke inhalation while evacuating residents.
Occupants of eight apartments in the garden-style condo complex were left homeless.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
3 people hurt, including child, in Lakewood condo complex fire
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News