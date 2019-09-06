3 people hurt, including child, in Lakewood condo complex fire

By Eyewitness News
LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least three people were injured, including a mother and her child, in a fast-moving fire in Lakewood, New Jersey.

The flames erupted around 1 a.m. Friday at the High Point Condo Complex.

Video from the scene shows the fire shooting through the building's roof.

A helicopter airlifted at least one victim to the hospital.

Five officers suffered smoke inhalation while evacuating residents.

Occupants of eight apartments in the garden-style condo complex were left homeless.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lakewoodbuilding firechild injuredfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian slams Carolina coast
AccuWeather: Tropical storm warning along Long Island coast
Strangers who escaped WTC together on 9/11 mark friendship
Girlfriend of Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband turns herself in
NY mom pleads guilty to murdering daughter, slashing 2 officers
NYC beaches closed due to effects of Hurricane Dorian
Meet the Meatballs: Shelter seeks fur-ever home for abandoned dogs
Show More
Cops warn NJ residents not to use fake spray-painted crosswalk
LIRR reopens grade crossing closed after triple fatal crash
Nicki Minaj says she's retiring to 'have my family'
Brooklyn touts rat crackdown success with rodent carcasses
2 NJ police officers charged in vandalism-as-retaliation case
More TOP STORIES News