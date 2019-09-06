3 people, including child, hurt in New Jersey condo complex fire

LAKEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) -- At least three people were injured, including a mother and her child, in a fast-moving fire in New Jersey early Friday.The flames erupted around 1 a.m. at the High Point Condo Complex in Lakewood.Video from the scene shows the fire shooting through the building's roof.The three injured residents - a man, a woman and her child - were all flown to a hospital, but their names and further details on their conditions have not been disclosed."My dad just woke me up because we started hearing bangs and screams," a resident said.Five officers suffered smoke inhalation while evacuating residents."You can see the fire already starting just from one window," another resident said. "Then all of a sudden, the fire just ate the whole roof and it was just more fire."Officials say about 35 residents of eight apartments in the garden-style condo complex were left homeless. They were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.The cause of the fire is under investigation.----------