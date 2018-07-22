3 people killed when SUV slams into tree in Connecticut

Three people were killed in a one-car crash in Connecticut.Police say the crash happened on Sunday morning in Hamden near the intersection of Whitney Avenue and Route 40 when an SUV was speeding, crossed four lanes and crashed into a tree.Three people were killed. The three victims are a 21-year-old from Monroe, and a 29-year-old and 26-year-old from Bridgeport.Their bodies have been transported to the Office of the chief Medical Examiner for autopsies.Investigators are reconstructing the accident.----------