3 people shot in Brownsville; unclear what led up to shooting

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police responded to a multiple shooting in Brooklyn on Friday evening.Officials report three people were shot on Chester Street in Brownsville. The victims said they heard shots and felt pain.One victim was struck in the torso, another was struck in the leg, and the third was struck in the stomach. They are all expected to survive.It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and whether the victims are innocent bystanders.No arrests have been made.