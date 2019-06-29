3 people shot in Brownsville; unclear what led up to shooting

By Eyewitness News
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police responded to a multiple shooting in Brooklyn on Friday evening.

Officials report three people were shot on Chester Street in Brownsville. The victims said they heard shots and felt pain.

One victim was struck in the torso, another was struck in the leg, and the third was struck in the stomach. They are all expected to survive.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting, and whether the victims are innocent bystanders.

No arrests have been made.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brownsvillenew york citybrooklynshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'I killed them with my bare hands,' mother said of twins
Gaga joins thousands marking 50th anniversary of Stonewall Uprising
Mass transit, security information for NYC Pride March
Missing girl: Bronx 13-year-old last seen going to school
Investigation after man found fatally shot in taxi behind NY CVS
Lady Gaga makes special appearance at Stonewall for Pride
Utah police: Man arrested for murder of MacKenzie Lueck
Show More
Fatal Bronx school stabbing trial begins with emotional day
Husband of missing CT mom wants charges dropped against girlfriend
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
People warned to stay out of NJ's largest lake
More TOP STORIES News