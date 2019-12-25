3 rescued after getting stuck in mud in New Jersey reservoir

CLINTON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Rescuers pulled three people out of a reservoir in New Jersey Tuesday afternoon after they became stuck in mud.NewsCopter 7 was over the scene at the Round Valley Reservoir in Clinton Township, Hunterdon County.Authorities say the three had been walking across an area of the reservoir that is normally under water, but is temporarily exposed now due to low water for maintenance activities at the facility.They were in a remote area of the park, and were stuck from mid-thigh to almost waist deep in the mud.Sheets of plywood and other equipment were ferried to the scene and rescuers created a 'bridge' to reach each person, removing them from the mud one at a time.They were then moved to rescue boats. No one was injured.Visitors to the reservoir are being warned not to walk in muddy areas exposed by the low water, because they can quickly become stuck.----------