3 rescued after sea plane crashes into pier in Queens: FDNY

WHITESTONE, Queens (WABC) -- Crews are on the scene after a sea plane crashed into a pier in Queens on Sunday afternoon.An aircraft was reported down near Powells Cove Blvd and 158th St. shortly after 3 p.m.The single-engine plane struck a concrete pier but was not considered a fire hazard, officials said.The FDNY said three people were pulled from the aircraft and they are being treated at the scene for serious injuries.Residents should expect traffic delays, road closures and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of Riverside Drive and 158th Street in Queens.Few other details were released.----------