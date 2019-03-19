3 seriously injured in shooting outside NYCHA complex in East Harlem

Police say the shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at the Thomas Jefferson Houses at 112th Street and Third Avenue in East Harlem.
The victims were taken to area hospitals in serious but stable condition. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.
#BREAKING: Three shot at Thomas Jefferson Houses @NYCHA in #EastHarlem. @NYPDHousing @NYPD23Pct looking for suspect(s). #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/T93JfyYyrx— Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) March 19, 2019
Sources tell Eyewitness News the shooting is gang-related.
Police are searching for suspects. So far there have been no arrests.
