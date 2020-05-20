3 shot, 2 killed in police shooting in Manhattan

MANHATTANVILLE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officials are investigating after two people were killed and another was injured during a police shooting on Wednesday evening.

The incident was reported near West 127th Street and Saint Nicholas Terrace around 7 p.m.

It is unknown who was shot by police and if more than one person was shot by police.

The third person was injured was taken to St. Luke's Hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet clear.

Few other details were released and the incident remains under investigation.

