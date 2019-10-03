u.s. & world

3 shot in Vancouver apartment lobby; suspect barricaded

At least three people were wounded in a shooting at an apartment building in downtown Vancouver, Washington. (KATU)

VANCOUVER, Wash. -- A man opened fire Thursday in the lobby of an apartment building for seniors in Vancouver, Washington, striking at least three people, authorities said.

Fire officials said two people with critical injuries were transported to a hospital.

The shooter, believed to be a resident of the 15-story building, was in his apartment and talking to authorities by phone, police said. Parts of the apartment building were evacuated and other residents were told to shelter in place.

"This is an active shooter situation. We are being very cautious," said Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp.

She said the call to authorities came in as "shots fired." Kapp said police didn't know yet what led up to the shooting or the identities of the people who were shot. Multiple law enforcement agencies had responded to the scene, she said.

Austin Studebaker was buying drinks at a Plaid Pantry across the street from the apartment building when he saw "the most cop cars I've ever seen in my life swarm in."

Studebaker said all of the police were carrying rifles and many were wearing body armor. A short time later, Studebaker saw authorities carry a person out on a stretcher with visible blood.

"It's just weird, and I want to know what's happening," he said as he stood behind police tape watching the scene unfold.

Vancouver is a city of about 175,000 people just north of Portland, Oregon.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtongun violenceshootingu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Would you pay $1,050 to rent a shed in a San Diego backyard?
US vaping illnesses top 1,000; death count is up to 18
VIDEO: Bertha is a 'serial leaper' who loves apples
Not just Ukraine, Trump now calls for China to probe Bidens
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Samurai sword-wielding man killed by liquor store owner: Police
Ex-husband sought after woman run over, slashed with machete
'I can't find my daughter': 911 call released in search for Dulce Maria Alavez
No horsing around: Couple keeps pet steed outside NYC home
Woman who danced in lion's den also entered giraffe exhibit: NYPD
3 hurt when 2-car accident sends SUV into NJ pizzeria
Victims ID'd in WWII plane crash at Connecticut airport
Show More
NY man gets 25 to life for smothering 7-year-old daughter
Robert De Niro's former assistant alleges sexism, abuse in lawsuit
1st vaping-related death reported in Connecticut: Officials
2 men convicted at trial after rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine testimony
Mets fire manager Mickey Callaway
More TOP STORIES News