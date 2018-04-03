3 siblings who went missing in Queens found safe

Three siblings from Queens who went missing Sunday morning have been found safe.The trio vanished after the eldest sibling, Halima Anwari, took her 2-year-old sister Ruqia and 6-year-old brother Ayan for a walk around 10:30 a.m. near their home on 72nd Avenue near Park Avenue in Hillcrest.Their family is from Afghanistan and none of the children speak English.Halima was found at Kennedy Airport.It's unclear where authorities found her siblings.----------