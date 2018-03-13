A transformer fire in SoHo Tuesday prompted the evacuation of three nearby buildings due to elevated carbon monoxide levels.The fire started just before 2 p.m. in front of 54 Watts Street, which is the Hampton Inn Manhattan-SoHo. Firefighters were called when smoke was noticed in the basement of the hotel.That building was evacuated as a precaution, in addition to a high rise construction site at 100 Varick Street and an apartment building at 80 Varick Street.Around 350 people were evacuated. The FDNY is working on venting the buildings and the carbon monoxide levels have dropped.No injuries have been reported. Con Edison is investigating the cause of the fire.Street closures in the area have led to delays getting to the outbound Holland Tunnel.----------