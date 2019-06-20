3 suspects sought in at least 40 ride-share robberies across New York City

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are looking for three suspects believed to be responsible for at least 40 robberies involving ride-share drivers across New York City.Authorities say the crime spree began on April 3 and involves the unidentified individuals requesting taxis through different rideshare services in the Bronx, Manhattan, and Brooklyn.Upon gaining entry into the taxis, police say the suspects tell the drivers they wish to change destinations but that their phones are not working.They request to use the driver's phone in order to input the new destinations, but instead, they access the driver's accounts and conduct unauthorized funds transfers to unknown accounts.In several incidents, the suspects removed the drivers' phones by threat of force.They then flee the vehicle.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------