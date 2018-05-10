3 suspects arrested after fight breaks out inside Baldwin bowling alley

Eyewitness News
BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) --
Three men are under arrest after a vicious early morning fight broke out at a bowling alley on Long Island.

Police in Nassau County say Pedro Mendez-Ramos, Brian Gonzalez Valdez, and Christopher Abreu became involved in an altercation with three men and a woman at approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday inside the Baldwin Bowling Center in Baldwin.

The three suspects allegedly punched and kicked the four victims repeatedly, leaving them in pain and with bruises.

According to police, Mendez-Ramos also slashed two of the male victims, leaving them with deep cuts on their face and neck.

The suspects all face a variety of charges which include assault, gang assault, criminal possession of a weapon, tampering with a witness and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fightassaultbowlingslashingBaldwinNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
Show More
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News