3 suspects use wooden stick in Borough Park cell phone robberies

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for at least three suspects behind a brutal robbery in Brooklyn.Police say two men were leaving a spa on 61st Street in Borough Park, when they got into an argument with three men.The trio is accused of hitting the victims with a wooden stick and punching them before stealing their cell phones.The first suspect is described as a black man with an afro and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white socks.The second suspect is described as a black man wearing dark pants, red/blue jacket, blue t-shirt and black sneakers.The third suspect is described as a white man with straight hair, wearing burgundy pants, blue jacket and grey sneakers.Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------