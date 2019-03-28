Crime & Safety

3 suspects use wooden stick in Brooklyn cell phone robberies

EMBED <>More Videos

Surveillance video was released of the suspects.

By Eyewitness News
BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Police are looking for at least three suspects behind a brutal robbery in Brooklyn.

Police say two men were leaving a spa on 61st Street in Borough Park when they got into an argument with three men.

The trio is accused of hitting the victims with a wooden stick and punching them before stealing their cell phones.

The first suspect is described as a black man with an afro and a beard. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and white socks.

The second suspect is described as a black man wearing dark pants, red/blue jacket, blue t-shirt and black sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a white man with straight hair, wearing burgundy pants, blue jacket and grey sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to the identities of these men is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetyborough parkbrooklynnew york cityrobberysurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Amtrak employee shoots supervisor, kills self
Woman slashed in throat, allegedly by ex-boyfriend, in Queens
Woman's body found in New Jersey lake ruled a homicide
Smoking ban, stroller restrictions coming to Disney parks
LI woman hit by turkey thrown through windshield in 2004 dies
Man's photo of bagel sliced like bread sparks internet debate
Woman says squatters moved into her house, changed locks
Show More
Single winning ticket hits $768 million Powerball jackpot
New York sues billionaire family behind maker of OxyContin
SWAT team with guns drawn raids home for toddler with fever
23 charged in multi-million dollar shoplifting ring in NJ
Sign in Arabic on home sparks controversy in NJ community
More TOP STORIES News