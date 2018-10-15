3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are looking for three suspects who robbed a deli in the Bronx early Sunday

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
Police are searching for three men behind an armed robbery at a Bronx deli, and they're hoping surveillance photos and video will lead to arrests.

The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at One Legend Deli on East Gun Hill Road.

Authorities say one of the three suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.

A second suspect tied up two other employees in the back of the store, while the third went behind the counter and removed $1,100 from the cash register.

The trio fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan westbound on East Gun Hill Road.

The suspects wore dark-colored clothing and had their faces covered.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bodegaarmed robberyrobberysurveillance videoNew York CityBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Off-duty officer killed in crash with tractor-trailer in NJ
Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan expecting their first child
Search for 2 MS-13 members in stabbing of teen in Queens
Sears files for bankruptcy amid plunging sales, massive debt
Firefighter falls during fire at Bronx marijuana grow house
Police: Livery driver beat man walking to Brooklyn synagogue
Community meeting set to discuss 'Cornerstore Caroline'
Ariana Grande, Pete Davidson end engagement
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M
MTA employee charged with exposing himself to teens
NJ Transit temporarily cuts some train service, fares
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Turkey says joint 'inspection' planned at Saudi Consulate
More News