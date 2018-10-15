3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli

Police are searching for three men behind an armed robbery at a Bronx deli, and they're hoping surveillance photos and video will lead to arrests.The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at One Legend Deli on East Gun Hill Road.Authorities say one of the three suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.A second suspect tied up two other employees in the back of the store, while the third went behind the counter and removed $1,100 from the cash register.The trio fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan westbound on East Gun Hill Road.The suspects wore dark-colored clothing and had their faces covered.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------