3 suspects wanted in armed robbery at Bronx deli

THE BRONX, New York City (WABC) --Police are searching for three men behind an armed robbery at a Bronx deli, and they're hoping surveillance photos and video will lead to arrests.
The robbery happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at One Legend Deli on East Gun Hill Road.
Authorities say one of the three suspects displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk behind the counter.
A second suspect tied up two other employees in the back of the store, while the third went behind the counter and removed $1,100 from the cash register.
The trio fled in a dark-colored four-door sedan westbound on East Gun Hill Road.
The suspects wore dark-colored clothing and had their faces covered.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
