3 suspects wanted in string of robberies in Astoria, Queens

The suspects are accused of attacking one clerk with an umbrella.

ASTORIA, Queens --
Video shows three suspects wanted for a string of armed robberies in Queens.

The suspects started their crime spree last Friday morning in Astoria when they threatened a 15-year-old boy on a bike with a knife.

They pushed the boy the ground and stole his phone.

A few hours later they stole several umbrellas from a Rite Aid and attacked an employee with those umbrellas when he tried to stop them.

Police say they followed that up by robbing a cab driver just 20- minutes later.

The first suspect is described as a black male, approximately 15-19-years-old, 5'6 tall, 145 pounds, with a medium complexion, a slim build, and last seen wearing a red du-rag, a black "Metallica" t-shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

The second suspect is described as a black male, approximately 15-19-years-old, 5'6 tall, 145 pounds, a medium complexion, a slim build, and last seen wearing a black du-rag, glasses, a black "I Prevail" t-shirt, black shorts and black sneakers.

The third suspect is described as a black male, approximately 15-19-years-old, 5'11 tall, 190 pounds, with a medium complexion, a medium build, close-cut black hair, and last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

