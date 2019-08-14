3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Middle Village, Queens

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Queens involving a single vehicle with three teenagers inside.It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Cook Avenue and 73rd Place in Middle Village.Three victims, all females, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. A 17-year-old is in serious but stable condition, and two 16-year-olds suffered minor injuries.All are expected to survive.The girls involved accident had just left work at Christ The King Kids, a daycare facility inside campus of co-ed high school. Christ The King is less than a mile away from scene of crash.Images from the scene show severe damage to the front, top and side of the car.The cause of the crash remains under investigation.----------