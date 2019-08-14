3 teenagers injured, 1 seriously, in car crash in Middle Village, Queens

MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a crash in Queens involving a single vehicle with three teenagers inside.

It happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday near Cook Avenue and 73rd Place in Middle Village.

Three victims, all females, were taken to Elmhurst Hospital. A 17-year-old is in serious but stable condition, and two 16-year-olds suffered minor injuries.

All are expected to survive.

The girls involved accident had just left work at Christ The King Kids, a daycare facility inside campus of co-ed high school. Christ The King is less than a mile away from scene of crash.

Images from the scene show severe damage to the front, top and side of the car.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
middle villagequeensnew york citycar crash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
6 police officers injured in Philadelphia | LIVE COVERAGE
Police: Plastic surgeon kept arsenal of weapons to threaten wife
Dow plunges 800 points after recession signs emerge
Charities to donate over $300K to fallen firefighter's family
Body cam shows what happened when Yankees GM Cashman got pulled over
Newark's water problems worsen as calls grow for mayor to step down
Petition to rename portion Trump Tower street after Obama tops 100k
Show More
Statue of Liberty inscription is about Europeans: Trump official
United tells pilots no alcohol for 12 hours before flights
Bicyclist thrown from bike after slamming into black bear
Teen struck in head, father shot during violent home break-in
Search on for speeding driver who struck bicyclist in NJ
More TOP STORIES News