3 teens, all 14, shot following crime prevention surge in New Jersey city

PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities say a street shooting in a northern New Jersey city has left three teenagers wounded.

The shooting happened Monday night in Paterson, one day after several law enforcement agencies had conducted a three-day, citywide sweep over that resulted in 30 arrests and nearly 1,300 tickets being issued for various offenses.

The sweep was a response to several recent shootings in the city that occurred during weekends.

Paterson police found the three 14-year-old victims when officers responded to reports of shots fired in the vicinity of Hamilton Avenue and Summer Street around 8:45 p.m.

The youths were being treated at a hospital for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, but their names and further details on the shooting were not disclosed.

A motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

Paterson made it through the weekend without someone getting shot for the first time in more than two months, thanks to the massive deployment of police officers.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office asks anyone with additional information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at 973-321-1342.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
patersonpassaic countyshooting
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Manhole mystery: Body found by Verizon workers in NYC
Woman carjacked at gunpoint in LI Whole Foods parking lot
Mom gets 6 years in prison for faking son's illnesses
Loved ones say goodbye to teens killed in fiery NY crash
Couple who saved driver in crash 'devastated' they couldn't do more
Texas preschool allegedly ran fight club to 'un-teach' fighting
Show More
Woman in NJ videotaped beach arrest sues city, police officers
3 off-duty NYPD officers save man's life at a SI bowling alley
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
NTSB releases report on deadly WWII-era plane crash at CT airport
NC nursing home 'fight club' leads to arrest of 3
More TOP STORIES News