3 teens ejected when car crashes on the Long Island Expressway in Ronkonkoma

3 teens were ejected when their car crashed on the Long Island Expressway.

RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --
Three teenagers were ejected from their car after a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday.

It happened at around 2:45 a.m. near exit 61 in Ronkonkoma.

Suffolk County Police say a tire blew out on the car. The teens who were ejected were sitting in the back seat.

Police say the driver and a passenger in the front seat were also taken to the hospital.

The injuries are not considered life-threatening.

