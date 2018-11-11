Three teenagers were ejected from their car after a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday.It happened at around 2:45 a.m. near exit 61 in Ronkonkoma.Suffolk County Police say a tire blew out on the car. The teens who were ejected were sitting in the back seat.Police say the driver and a passenger in the front seat were also taken to the hospital.The injuries are not considered life-threatening.----------