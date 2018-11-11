RONKONKOMA, Long Island (WABC) --Three teenagers were ejected from their car after a crash on the Long Island Expressway early Sunday.
It happened at around 2:45 a.m. near exit 61 in Ronkonkoma.
Suffolk County Police say a tire blew out on the car. The teens who were ejected were sitting in the back seat.
Police say the driver and a passenger in the front seat were also taken to the hospital.
The injuries are not considered life-threatening.
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube