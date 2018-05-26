Three suspects are wanted for attacking a man and his son on Staten Island.Police say the 40-year-old man and his 17-year-old son were walking near Simonson Place and Castleton Avenue April 21 when the suspects walked up behind them.The first suspect then began hitting the father with a rock and took his wallet, while a second suspect repeatedly punched the teen in the face.One of the victims then gave the third suspect ten dollars before the attackers ran off.The victims were transported to Richmond University Medical Center where they were treated for their injuries.----------