3 wanted in string of e-bike robberies in Manhattan, Bronx

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Three people are wanted for a string of e-bike robberies in New York City.

Video from one of the incidents shows two men pretending to have a weapon and wrestling the e-bike away from a 25-year-old rider.

It happened in June, in Manhatanville.

Police say there were five incidents in total in Manhattan and the Bronx between May 11th and June 19th.

No injuries have been reported.

