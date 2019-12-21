3 women dead after car slams into tractor-trailer in Woodbridge

WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey -- Three young women were killed after their car rear-ended a tractor-trailer in Woodbridge, New Jersey just before midnight on Friday.

The Altima slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer as the truck was pulling away from a stoplight near Ford Avenue on Route 1.

The women, who were each under the age of 25, were in a 2012 silver Nissan Altima, cops said.

The driver of the sedan was identified as 23-year-old Brianna Martinez, and the two other passengers were identified as 23-year-old Michaela Powell, and 24-year-old Uchechukw Chukwuma.

Two of the three passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Details regarding the third passenger are still unknown.

The victims were brought to Robert Johnson Medical Center in New Brunswick.

Martinez and Chukwuma were both 2014 graduates of Franklin High School in Somerset, NJ, and all victims are from the Somerset area.

Police remained on the scene Saturday morning of the horrific crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

