3 women sought in attack of East New York livery driver

By Eyewitness News
EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A search is underway right now for three women accused of attacking and robbing a livery cab driver in Brooklyn.

It happened last week on Pennsylvania Avenue and Flatlands Avenue in East New York.

Police say the 68-year-old driver got into an argument with the women inside the car.

They then apparently pushed his head, leading him to get out of the car.

One of the women drove the car one block.

The suspects parked the car, and took off with the driver's cell phone and electronic tablet.

