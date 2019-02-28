3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion

EMBED </>More Videos

He's accused of tying the hands of three women a 79-year-old, an 80-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) --
Police are searching for the man behind a terrifying home invasion in the Bronx where three women were tied up.

Police say the man captured on surveillance video had a gun when he entered an apartment near Grand Concourse last Saturday afternoon.

He's accused of tying the hands of three women a 79-year-old, an 80-year-old, and a 37-year-old.

He stole $100 in cash before running away.

The person wanted for questioning is described a Hispanic man, 5'8" and approximately 30 years old.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Commute still impacted after triple fatal LIRR collision
Trump, Kim summit collapses amid failure to reach deal
AccuWeather: Chilly with a few flurries
Video shows 3-year-old girl thrown across room at day care
NJ students allegedly hacked computers, changed grades
Former cop accuses NYPD of discrimination
'Racist,' 'con man': Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress
'Bodega cat' with special bond to boy stolen from NYC store
Show More
12-year-old arrested in anti-Semitic graffiti found on playground
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez questions Cohen on Trump's taxes
Uber driver charged with sexually assaulting passenger in NJ
MTA approves fare, toll hikes, keeps base at $2.75
Video: Man opens fire on busy street in the Bronx
More News