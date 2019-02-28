3 women tied up in terrifying Bronx home invasion

Police are searching for the man behind a terrifying home invasion in the Bronx where three women were tied up.Police say the man captured on surveillance video had a gun when he entered an apartment near Grand Concourse last Saturday afternoon.He's accused of tying the hands of three women a 79-year-old, an 80-year-old, and a 37-year-old.He stole $100 in cash before running away.The person wanted for questioning is described a Hispanic man, 5'8" and approximately 30 years old.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------