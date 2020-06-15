3 workers hurt when platform inside elevator shaft gives way in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Three members of a construction crew were injured when a work platform inside an elevator shaft gave way in Brooklyn Monday morning, sending them plummeting to the bottom.It happened around 8 a.m. at 170 Tillary Street, a building under construction.Authorities say the investigation determined the three elevator mechanics were standing on a working platform inside of the elevator shaft at the fourth floor when the platform gave way and the workers fell to the bottom of the elevator pit.The three victims were taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The Department of Buildings' investigation is active ongoing, and enforcement actions are pending that investigation.----------