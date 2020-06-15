3 workers hurt when platform inside elevator shaft gives way in Brooklyn

DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN, New York City (WABC) -- Three members of a construction crew were injured when a work platform inside an elevator shaft gave way in Brooklyn Monday morning, sending them plummeting to the bottom.

It happened around 8 a.m. at 170 Tillary Street, a building under construction.

Authorities say the investigation determined the three elevator mechanics were standing on a working platform inside of the elevator shaft at the fourth floor when the platform gave way and the workers fell to the bottom of the elevator pit.

The three victims were taken to Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.


The Department of Buildings' investigation is active ongoing, and enforcement actions are pending that investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklyndowntown brooklynelevatorconstructionconstruction accident
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates: More regions set to enter Phase 3 in NY
Woman intentionally coughed on in NYC bagel shop speaks out
Supreme Court makes historic ruling on LGBT employment discrimination
Social distancing violations spark rollback concerns in NY
Burning body found along Hutchinson River Parkway
US Air Force fighter plane crashes into North Sea
14-year-old to be sentenced in Tessa Majors' murder
Show More
CT officer seen punching man should be fired, chief says
New Jersey enters Stage 2 of reopening
Bicycle, pedestrian path opens on Gov. Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
SC deputy named godfather after saving 12-day-old baby's life
Beyoncé demands justice for Breonna Taylor in letter to Kentucky AG
More TOP STORIES News