3-year-old boy survives 5-story fall out Bronx apartment window

WESTCHESTER SQUARE, The Bronx (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy is lucky to be alive after falling five stories out a window in his Bronx apartment Monday afternoon.The boy plunged from the bedroom window of the apartment on Maclay Avenue in the Westchester Square section just after 1:30 p.m.He struck a store awning before landing on the ground.He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a contusion to the head, a broken right femur, and other injuries.Miraculously, he is expected to survive.His mother, who was home at the time, told police he apparently pushed on a piece of cardboard out next to the air conditioner.No criminality was suspected.The city's Administration for Children's Services was notified.----------