3-year-old boy survives 5-story fall out Bronx apartment window

The boy plunged from the bedroom window of the apartment on Maclay Avenue in the Westchester Square section just after 1:30 p.m.
He struck a store awning before landing on the ground.
He was taken to Jacobi Medical Center with a contusion to the head, a broken right femur, and other injuries.
Miraculously, he is expected to survive.
His mother, who was home at the time, told police he apparently pushed on a piece of cardboard out next to the air conditioner.
No criminality was suspected.
The city's Administration for Children's Services was notified.
