CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A 3-year-old child who was found alone in Brooklyn has been reunited with his parents.
The boy was found safe on the street just after noon Thursday on Ocean Avenue and Shore Parkway.
It is unknown how the child ended up alone or where the reunion took place.
Few other details were released.
3-year-old child found alone in Brooklyn has reunited with parents
