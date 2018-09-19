A 3-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car in Brooklyn Wednesday.It happened around 2:30 p.m. on 13th Avenue in Borough Park.Authorities say it appears the child ran into the street and was hit by a Dodge Caravan.The boy was conscious and alert but suffered serious head trauma.It does not appear the injuries are life threatening, and the child was rushed to Maimonides Hospital in critical but stable condition.The driver, a 20-year-old woman, stayed at the scene and is cooperating with police.The exact circumstances of the accident are unclear, and the investigation is ongoing.At this point, there appears to be no criminality.----------