3-year-old girl critically injured in Newark hit-and-run

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a 3-year-old girl was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey Sunday morning.The crash happened at about 9:45 a.m. at 18th Avenue and Brookfield Avenue in Newark.Police responded and located the child, who was conscious. She was taken to University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.So far no information has been released about the vehicle that was involved.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.Anyone with information is asked to call the Newark Police Department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477) or 1-877-NWK-GUNS (1-877-695-4867).