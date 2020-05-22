3-year-old hospitalized after severe abuse, 2 arrested in New Jersey

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Two people arrested for abusing a 3-year-old girl in New Jersey.Officials say the girl was in the care of 28-year-old Tevin Molentiel and 36-year-old Tamika Dorsey at their home in East Orange.The child was then hospitalized with severe injuries including fractures to her knees, arm, and hand.Both were charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child and conspiracy.Assistant Prosecutor Jeffrey Conrad, who is handling the case, said, "Even as Essex County combats the COVID-19 pandemic, law enforcement continues to actively and thoroughly investigate all allegations of child abuse and neglect occurring within our borders."The investigation is still ongoing.----------