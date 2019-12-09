3-year-old boy killed, mother critical after hit by vehicle in East Harlem

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A mother and her 3-year-old son were hit by a vehicle in East Harlem Monday morning, killing the little boy.They were rushed to Metropolitan Hospital, where 3-year-old Bertin De Jesus was pronounced dead. His mother is in critical condition.It happened at 1st Avenue and E. 116th Street just after 9:30 a.m."She's an old customer of mine, she comes here every day, her, her child and her friends," said Marisol Medina, a Dunkin Donuts worker. "She was here, she drank coffee. She said to us, 'See you later,' She was speaking Spanish, she said, 'Goodbye.' And then I hear the guy, I was with a customer, he always hangs out with us here, said 'Oh my God, they hit the baby.' I said, 'What baby?' And it was her and her child."Medina added, "The thing was, the baby was right under the truck."The driver appears to have initially left the scene, but then returned and was taken into custody for questioning. Someone outside apparently told the driver to stop. Medina added she thought the driver was unaware."He was hitting himself on the head, like he didn't really mean to do it, like he couldn't believe it," she said."He was crying, he was banging on the car," said Adrian Cruz, a bodega worker.Witnesses were distraught by the scene."How do you think I feel? I have a 2 1/2 year old at home. This could be my kid," said Joe Alfredo, a witness. "It hurts, it hurts everybody right now."The cause of the crash is not yet known.----------