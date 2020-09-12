3-year-old missing after kidnapping in Manhattan

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are searching for the man they believe kidnapped a 3-year-old boy.

The NYPD believe the suspect Dale Smith got into a verbal argument with his ex-girlfriend at the McCaffrey Playground located at 9th Avenue and West 43rd Street in Hell's Kitchen on Thursday.

He ended up leaving with her 3-year-old son Majesty Brown without her permission.

The kidnapped child is described as Black, 3'5" tall, 45 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eye and black hair braided in corn rows. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with orange lettering, black jeans, yellow sneakers with "700" written on the sides.

Smith is described as a 20-year-old Black male, 5'8" tall, with a light complexion, brown eyes, and black hair in braids. He has a tattoo that says "DALE" on his left arm and a tattoo that says "LOYALTY" on his right arm. Smith was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, white shirt, gray jeans and gray sneakers.

Smith is not the child's biological father.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @ NYPDTips.

