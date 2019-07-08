3-year-old New York City girl killed by tree branch at New Jersey campground

ELMER, New Jersey (WABC) -- The 3-year-old girl who was killed by a falling tree branch at a New Jersey campground over the weekend has been identified as Ellys Martinez, of the Bronx.

It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer.

Police say the girl was in her tent when she was struck by the branch.

She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.

It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxsouth jerseychild killedtree fall
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
PD: Woman stabbed, bit woman, locked herself in with victim's kids
Another person caught on video licking Blue Bell ice cream, police say
Jeffrey Epstein accused of paying girls as young as 14 for sex
CT mother and son arrested in death of son's wife
Mount Vernon mayor pleads guilty in corruption case, will resign
Ind. toddler dies after fall from cruise ship in Puerto Rico
Show More
NYC to hold ticker tape parade for Women's World Cup champs
Another pride flag burned outside Harlem gay bar
Heroic uncle saves niece from fire in WA, says he'd do it again
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
65-year-old pedestrian fatally struck by wrong-way driver NYC
More TOP STORIES News