3-year-old New York City girl killed by tree branch at New Jersey campground

ELMER, New Jersey (WABC) -- The 3-year-old girl who was killed by a falling tree branch at a New Jersey campground over the weekend has been identified as Ellys Martinez, of the Bronx.
It happened around 2 p.m. Saturday at the Yogi Bear Jellystone Park in Elmer.
Police say the girl was in her tent when she was struck by the branch.
She was transported to an area hospital, where she later died.
It's still unclear if Saturday's severe weather contributed to the incident.
