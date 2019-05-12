3-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Newark

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey.The crash happened late Sunday morning at 18th Avenue and Brookfield Avenue in Newark. The location is near a church.A 3-year-old was hit and is in critical condition.So far no information has been released about the vehicle that struck the child.The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.----------