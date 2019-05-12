3-year-old injured in hit-and-run crash in Newark

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a child was struck by a hit-and-run driver in New Jersey.

The crash happened late Sunday morning at 18th Avenue and Brookfield Avenue in Newark. The location is near a church.

A 3-year-old was hit and is in critical condition.

So far no information has been released about the vehicle that struck the child.

The Essex County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the incident.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkhit and runchild killed
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man struck by driver who fled scene after fight outside NJ club
Bond set for suspect in Maleah Davis' disappearance
Peggy Lipton, star of 'Mod Squad' and 'Twin Peaks,' dies at 72
Well-dressed robbers making their way through NYC cellphone stores
AccuWeather: Rainy Mother's Day
Posthumous degree awarded to student killed in Uber mix-up
Man just freed from prison for bank robberies wanted for new holdup
Show More
Passenger jet lands safely in Myanmar after landing gear fails
Families displaced by fire in Bronx apartment buildings
What you need to know to get around Nassau County during PGA Championship
Driver blames spider after car flips over in NY accident
Couple ties the knot on the Q Train
More TOP STORIES News