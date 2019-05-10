30 injured when school bus, car collide in Brooklyn

MILL BASIN, Brooklyn (WABC) -- Dozens of people suffered minor injuries when a school bus and a car collided in Brooklyn Friday morning.It happened just after 9 a.m. at Avenue U and East 61st Street in Mill Basin.Authorities say there were at least 30 injuries, and some of the victims were taken to Bookdale Hospital.Others were treated at the scene.The circumstances of the crash are not yet known.The cause remains under investigation.----------