30-year-old man killed in New Jersey house fire

One person is dead after a fire tore through a home in New Jersey Thursday morning.The fire broke out on Barn Swallow Boulevard in Marlboro.Authorities say a 30-year-old man was found deceased inside the house.The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.At this point, the fire does not appear to be suspiciousThe cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.----------