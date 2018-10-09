31-year-old man dead after shooting in Queens, sources say

The victim of a shooting in Queens Tuesday afternoon has died, investigative sources tell Eyewitness News.Investigators say five shots rang out in the area of 170th Street and 119th Road in South Jamaica at about 12:30 p.m.Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man who had been shot in the abdomen. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in critical condition.One of the shots appears to have struck the side of a house. Another hit a fence. No one else was injured.The victim may not have been from the neighborhood. His name has not been released.Video from NewsCopter7 showed a wide area marked off with crime scene tape and several police units still on the scene late Tuesday afternoon.A motive for the shooting is not yet known.----------