New York City's 311 service expands to subway system

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- New York City's 311 service is expanding to the subway system.

For the first time, New Yorkers will be able to request outreach assistance for people believed to be homeless.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made the announcement Friday, along with the Department of Homeless Services, Department of Information Technology and Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

"New York City's 311 system continues to lead the way in linking New Yorkers to all the services our city offers," Mayor de Blasio said. "This upgrade will offer an important resource to improve riders' experience in the system and connect our most vulnerable neighbors to the services they need, and I'm grateful for the MTA's partnership."

New Yorkers will be able to report problematic conditions within subway stations and identify non-aggressive panhandling.

The city says 311 is a way to help link people in need to services.

New Yorkers should continue to call 911 if they see dangerous or illegal activity in the subway system.

