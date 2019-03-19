34th Street reopened after boom truck crash near Penn Station

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- 34th Street is now reopened between 7th and 8th avenues in Midtown after a boom truck collapsed, injuring one person.The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Penn Station.The crane crashed onto the sidewalk after the hydraulic system failed. Workers were installing a sidewalk shed at the time of the crash.It came down with such force that the arm of the heavy equipment is practically embedded into the concrete sidewalk.The operator of the crane was hospitalized with minor injuries to his foot. No one else was injured.There was also a large spill of hydraulic fluid on the street.The Department of Buildings responded to check for structural damage to Penn Station.34th Street reopened in both directions around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Access to the subway was not impacted.----------