35-car pileup sends several to hospital in Virginia during busy holiday travel day

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

Police said the accident happened around 7:50 a.m. on I-64 near Williamsburg, Virginia.

Virginia State Police said a total of 35 vehicles were involved in that accident, and several were injured. At least two suffered life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Several were injured, some critically, in a 35-car pileup on one of the busiest travel days of the year.



Both westbound and eastbound lanes of I-64 were shut down at the 239 mm/Queens Creek in York county.

This accident comes on one of the busiest travel days of the year. More than 115 million Americans are expected to hit the rails, roads and skies throughout the holidays, and some regions across the countries are bracing for dangerous weather conditions during holiday travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
virginiacar accidentsu.s. & worldholiday travel
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Car crushes, kills parking lot attendant in East Harlem
Falling ice prompts some street closures in Manhattan
Massive 3-alarm fire tears through building in Netcong, New Jersey
AccuWeather: Mild on Sunday, pleasant holiday outlook
Family, friends celebrate life of Barnard student Tessa Majors
Jersey City Hanukkah lighting honors hero cops in shooting at kosher deli
Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in NYC
Show More
Police investigating crash that killed 3 young women in NJ
Starliner capsule returns to Earth after aborted space mission
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
Community rallies behind parents fighting separate, aggressive cancers
6 dead, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment complex fire
More TOP STORIES News