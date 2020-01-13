Pets & Animals

Man catches 'huge' 350-pound grouper off Florida coast

One Florida man will have an incredibly enormous fish story to tell!

The fisherman caught a Warsaw Grouper weighing a whopping 350-pounds, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The fish was caught with a hook and line in roughly 600-feet of water on December 29 off the coast of southwest Florida.

WHAT A CATCH! Man catches 350-pound fish off Florida coast.



Biologists with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission estimate the fish is at least 50-years-old.

Making it the oldest sample they've ever collected for their program.

Warsaw groupers can grow to a length of 7.5 feet and weight of 580 pounds.

The record for the largest one caught in Florida is nearly 440 pounds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfloridawild animalsfishu.s. & worldfishing
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News