37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times inside a deli in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.The incident was reported at a deli in the 900 block of Longwood Avenue around 1 p.m.Authorities say the 37-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen by a known suspect and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.The suspect ran away down Longwood Avenue.The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.----------