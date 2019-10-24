37-year-old man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli

LONGWOOD, Bronx (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was stabbed multiple times inside a deli in the Bronx on Thursday afternoon.
The incident was reported at a deli in the 900 block of Longwood Avenue around 1 p.m.
Authorities say the 37-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen by a known suspect and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The suspect ran away down Longwood Avenue.
The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing.
