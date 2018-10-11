A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a New York City sanitation truck Thursday morning in Brooklyn.The incident is under investigation by the NYPD.The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights section.The truck remained at the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.The Department of Sanitation released a statement, saying, "The Department is fully cooperating with the NYPD in its investigation."The investigation is ongoing.----------