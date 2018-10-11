37-year-old man fatally struck by garbage truck in Brooklyn

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 37-year-old man was struck and killed by a New York City sanitation truck Thursday morning in Brooklyn.

The incident is under investigation by the NYPD.

The crash occurred around 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Brooklyn Avenue and Eastern Parkway in the Crown Heights section.

The truck remained at the scene, where the victim was pronounced dead.

The Department of Sanitation released a statement, saying, "The Department is fully cooperating with the NYPD in its investigation."

The investigation is ongoing.

