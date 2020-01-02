37-year-old man shot in torso, killed on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on the Upper West Side on the first day of the new year.

The shooting was reported on West 107th Street and Manhattan Avenue just before 10 p.m.

The 37-year-old victim was discovered with a gunshot wound to the torso and was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

