39 people found dead in truck container in southeast England

LONDON -- Police in southeastern England say 39 people were found dead in a truck container believed to have come from Bulgaria.

A 25-year-old-man from Northern Ireland has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Chief Superintendent Andrew Mariner said Wednesday that authorities are in the process of trying to identify the 38 adults and one teenager. It is expected to be a lengthy process.

Mariner says the truck entered the country on Saturday, Oct. 19 and that police were "working closely with our partners to investigate."

A cordon has been put in place around Waterglade Industrial Park in Thurrock, which remains closed.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
murderenglandu.s. & worldbody foundlondon
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD officer shot, suspect killed in confrontation in Harlem
Man douses himself in gasoline near World Trade Center: Police
'Get outta my Dunkin': 3 subdue armed robber at LI Dunkin Donuts
NYC dean accused of having sex with 15-year-old in her home
AccuWeather: Bright and breezy Wednesday
Teen victim runs into high school for help after being shot in NJ
Apple Watch calls 911 after man falls down NJ cliff
Show More
Man robbed at gunpoint in NYC barbershop chair
NYC man says metal bolt crashed onto car from train tracks above
Bruce Springsteen surprises NJ moviegoers in his hometown
Suspect wanted for exposing himself to 2 young girls in Brooklyn
Trump name removed from 2 ice skating rinks in Central Park
More TOP STORIES News