3rd arrest made in anti-Semitic gang assault near Times Square

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have made another arrest in the anti-Semitic attack on a Jewish man during protests in Manhattan.

Mahmoud Musa, 23, is the third person arrested in the gang assault on 29-year-old Joe Borgen as he was on his way to a pro-Israel protest in Times Square in May.

Musa is charged with assault as a hate crime and gang assault.

Waseem Awawdeh, 23, and 25-year-old Faisal Elezza have previously been arrested and charged.

Borgen was wearing a yarmulke when he was jumped outside 1604 Broadway.

"They were just wailing on my head, beating on me, I'm like, just literally counting for cover," he told Eyewitness News reporter NJ Burkett. "I think that's why my wrist hurts, because I was (protecting myself) and they beat me in the head."

The group punched, kicked, pepper sprayed, and beat him with crutches. Some made anti-Semitic statements including "(expletive) Jews" and "(expletive) Israel."

"This shouldn't happen to anyone, let alone the Jewish, white, Black, whatever skin color, ethnicity you are," Borgen said. "I mean, the hatred that's taking place these days is just mind boggling to me."

He also spoke of fear among his friends, including those of Asian descent.

"I have coworkers of Asian descent in this city, and they're afraid to go on the subway at night because they're afraid they're going to get attack," he said. "Forget me for a second, that shouldn't happen to anyone in New York City. I've been blown away. It's just shocking to me."

