HOME INVASION

3rd arrest made in deadly home invasion robbery in Brooklyn

Josh Einiger reports on the third and final arrest made in connection with a deadly home invasion robbery in Brooklyn.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A third person has been charged in connection with a home invasion robbery in Brooklyn that left an elderly man dead last year.

NYPD officials said 44-year-old Howard Morris was arrested Friday morning in Williamsburg. He's facing charges of murder, assault and burglary.

See video of police walking him here:
Watch raw video of police walking 44-year-old Howard Morris after he was arrested in connection with a deadly home invasion robbery in Brooklyn.


Authorities said he was a friend of 45-year-old Suzette Troutman, who was an aide to the family robbed in their Bedford-Stuyvesant home.

Detectives said Troutman is believed to have been the mastermind of the October 11 home invasion on Decatur Street, in which an elderly couple -- 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wif, Ethlin -- was tied up while the robbers made off with several thousand dollars in a lockbox.

Photos: Scene of deadly home invasion in Brooklyn

Ethlin survived the frightening ordeal, but Waldiman fell unconscious and died a short time later.

The first arrest in the case came a week after the violent crime. Dwayne Blackwood, 27, was charged with second-degree murder and second-degree assault.

