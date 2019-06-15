3rd NYPD officer commits suicide in last 9 days

NEW YORK -- New York City police say a 29-year-old officer has died after shooting himself in the head, the department's third suspected suicide in nine days.
Police say he was shot around 3:45 p.m. Friday on a Staten Island street.
Two officers died in suspected suicides within 24 hours of each other last week. Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found dead in a police vehicle in Queens on June 5. Detective Joseph Calabrese was found the next day at a Brooklyn beach.
Police say both died from self-inflicted gunshot wounds to the head.
Those deaths prompted NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill to remind police personnel that help is available - and that seeking it isn't a sign of weakness but of "great strength."
Mayor Bill de Blasio released the following statement Friday:
"Today our city is mourning the loss of another officer gone too soon. Three brave members of our police force have taken their lives in recent days. All of them led lives that made their communities better. All of their lives had meaning.
"I want every member of the NYPD to know: your city is here for you. You are not alone. Help is here. Reach out. We are working with the Police Department to continue to put resources front and center, and that our officers have every possible support."
If you or someone you know is in need of help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
