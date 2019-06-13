4-alarm fire burns through 3 homes in Midwood, 12 hurt

By Eyewitness News
MIDWOOD, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A four-alarm fire burned through three homes in the Midwood section of Brooklyn, injuring 12 people.

The fire was reported on East 17th Street just after 4:05 a.m. Thursday.

Firefighters responded to heavy flames and collapses.

The fire quickly escalated, spreading between three adjoining homes.

11 residents were injured, including one baby, and all were being treated for smoke inhalation.

One firefighter was also being treated.

All the injured were in stable condition.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. The Buildings Department will evaluate the structural integrity of all three homes.

